After Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968, I remember our high school halls were lined with small groups of black students, standing in solidarity. Classes were somber and orderly. Then came Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s murder, a violent Democratic National Convention riot in Chicago, a divisive presidential campaign, and our country’s deadliest year in Vietnam. Even grownups were bewildered.
It’s probably too easy or cliched to say that time heals all wounds, but we settled into what’s now called a “new normal”.
I’m trying to find a time when we’ve had turmoil similar to today’s pandemic. I can’t find one, but 1968 comes close. I’ve noticed that we unite better against rogue human threats than we do viruses.
During the Iranian hostage crisis, billboards appeared in America urging us to conserve gas/oil by driving less. A picture of Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini appeared with a caption urging patriotic energy conservation.
Today’s “Ayatollah” is the coronavirus symbol: that forbidding, round object, resembling an ocean mine. It might not be as ugly as the original Ayatollah, but it did something even he couldn’t do: turn an opportunity for national bonding into an orgy of distrust, deep partisan bickering and general hatefulness between ourselves and allies.
I couldn’t find an appropriate historical analogy to our current divisive state. The Civil War ending encouraged “malice toward none,” but today, malice is almost all we have.
Maybe time does heal all wounds. February is Black History Month. Let the healing begin.
Jim Newton, Itasca
