Many voters rightly wonder if Joe Biden has the stamina for the presidential campaign ahead. Let’s remember, he’ll have help. Kamala Harris may ease voter anxiety with her passion, dynamic personality, and experience, but she could also give Mike Pence a run for his money in the vice-presidential debate this fall.
Democracy is resilient. We’ve survived assassinations, Watergate, Vietnam and more. We later endured four years of Dan Quayle being a heartbeat from the presidency.
With Dan Quayle as vice president, many prayed for President George H.W. Bush’s good health. Our anxiety was unfounded.
Astute government observers knew that if Quayle unexpectedly ascended to the presidency it would be as a figurehead with qualified, seasoned lawmakers and cabinet members calling the shots. Secretary of State James Baker, National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft, Senators Robert Dole and Sam Nunn would know what to do. James Baker and others ran interference for Ronald Reagan when people questioned Reagan’s stamina.
If fate intervenes and Harris becomes president, she’ll have backup. Former president Barack Obama and Susan Rice, among others, will no doubt be a phone call away.
President Trump’s path looks different. I keep searching his team for that James (or Howard) Baker-type figure, but come up empty. Trump’s most qualified people have left and/or questioned his fitness for office. There’s a void where common sense used to be.
Science says nature abhors a vacuum. I wonder if that applies to politics too.
— Jim Newton | Itasca, Illinois
