What is Washington coming to? Our demented leader, trying to link good guys to be emulated to bad guys to be avoided named two prominent past southern officials, Governor George Wallace and Eugene (Bull) Connor, longtime Public Safety Director of Birmingham Alabama, as some of the losers, and both were longtime Democratic figures.
Is this one more case of our president wandering off the reservation? Surely his speechwriters could have found some disreputable Republicans to demean.
Or perhaps the speechwriters were there, but too young and too ignorant of who they were dissing.
Looking at pictures of the thousands massed outside of the Capitol before the invasion on January 6, 2021, compared to the relative few who actually stormed the building, it resembles what the media typically reported of the BLM destruction — a “mostly peaceful” demonstration.
But of course, now it was the government’s treasures, not those of individual’s businesses being ruined.
And what of those intruders shown being waived into a side entrance of the building by a Capitol policeman? They were “invited in,” weren’t they? Are they among those later arrested? Is that policeman still employed? Has he been charged as an accomplice to and aiding and abetting the “crime”?
After all, the Capitol is the people’s place.
What is Washington coming to, when the donkeys can’t even keep track of the players in the games of history? We need to free those incarcerated awaiting trial, and restore reason to the prosecutions of patriots.
— Vince Koers, Danville
