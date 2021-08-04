Remember Nancy Pelosi when she said, “No one is above the law”?
All politicians, including the president, take an oath of office to uphold the laws on the U.S. We have President Biden’s border crisis. He is in violation of all our federal border laws. Recently he took $360 million from the covid fund for the illegal children at the border. Add this on to the other millions to be paid by the taxpayers. Soon over a million illegals will have crossed our borders.
Biden killed our oil production while asking OPEC and Russia to increase theirs. The U.S. military is leaving Afghanistan and your president is leaving billions of dollars in equipment behind which the Taliban will surely take over.
In the election of 2020, more investigations are revealing there was fraudulent measures done in favor of President Biden. The voter I.D. laws, he and the Democrats don’t want it. However, 80% of the voters do.
Defund the police, massive spending, higher taxes, high inflation, higher consumer prices, the voters don’t want it. There is no common sense to what’s going on. But our president and his party are not working for the best interests of the voters, but for themselves. Party first. The people last. Amen.
Charles J. Matul, Covington
