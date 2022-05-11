Remember when Martha Stewart went to prison for insider trading? Nancy Pelosi and husband have done it also, not to mention money made from China. Remember when she said no one is above the law?
Open borders are costing taxpayers millions. Fentanyl drugs from Mexico are killing over 100,000 U.S. lives yearly. President Biden has broken our border laws and his oath of office. He killed the Keystone pipeline and our oil independence. He asked Russia and OPEC to increase their output, but they said no.
Then there is the Jan. 6 protest hearings, another hoax. President Trump requested 20,000 National Guardsmen and Nancy Pelosi and Washington, D.C., mayor refused. So they are responsible for the protest, period.
Hillarygate is worse than Watergate. Special Counsel Durham’s investigation has shown she is guilty of spying on Trump.
What about the economy, inflation, COVID problems, education, spending out of control, changing the election system, foreign policy and no law and order. They continually lie, trying to silence free speech, war on police, religion, for abortion, promoting wokeness, etc.
The people are tired of this president and his party who are destroying a once proud nation.
Charles J. Matul, Convington, Ind.
