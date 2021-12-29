BHRA coach shows class in recent victory
This is concerning our Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball coach.
I have known Mike Stephens for years.
He is the same person I met during rival North Ridge and South View girls basketball games.
I commend Coach Stephens for not running up the score against Schlarman Academy recently.
You had the chance to say what goes around comes around. You chose to be a man of respect.
Not only did you win on the court, you are showing others how to coach with class.
Wesley Brown, Danville
