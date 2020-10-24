I am supporting Scott Bennett in the upcoming election because he has made it a priority to increase funding for schools throughout the 52nd District.
I was born and raised in Danville and was enrolled in District 118 schools for my entire educational career. I quickly learned that our schools desperately need more funding. We lacked adequate funding for important resources such as technology, textbooks, SAT prep, etc. In 2018, the new school funding formula that Bennett fought for brought home $2.1 million in new funding to Danville schools. I was so appreciative of this funding because it helped improve resources that are vital for the success of our students.
When COVID-19 hit and classes became remote, I was worried that there would not be enough resources for students to benefit from online learning. Bennett announced in September that the local schools in the 52nd District will receive $1.5 million in funding to help ease the transition to remote learning.
I was so happy to hear about this new funding because it is so important that the schools’ children and teachers stay safe but still receive a proper education during this challenging time. Education plays such an important role in the success of our community and I am reassured that Scott Bennett is fighting so that our downstate schools get their fair share.
— Madison Hall, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.