So, it looks like Danville is going to get a gambling casino, and now someone wants to open an on-premises cannabis consumption lounge. What’s coming next? Someone wanting to open a house of prostitution? Their argument will be that Danville had these in the 1940s and ‘50s, so why not now?
Also, think of the trade coming from Indiana, all the tax revenue they would bring in and all the job opportunities. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
These things exist for one purpose only, to skim as much money from the public as possible, and the bad part is many people who can least afford it will be throwing their money away and then want we taxpayers to keep them. Does Danville want to promote a society of gamblers and pot heads?
Here’s something else to consider. When this casino opens with the huge parking lot, predators will be cruising the lot writing down license plate numbers from high-dollar vehicles. They will use the license numbers to find out the addresses of the owners and while the owners are gambling, the predators will be breaking into the houses. Maybe we should hire more police officers.
Be careful what you wish for, Danville. You might just get it.
John Fjestad, Danville
