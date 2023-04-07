The former U.S. Speaker of the House, on Twitter, regarding the indictment of the former president of the United States, wrote:
"The grand jury has acted upon the facts and the law.
"No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.
"Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right."
Regardless of your political persuasion, that Tweet should upset you. If it doesn’t, read it again. Only in a Stalinist mind does our system of justice now make you to “prove” your innocence. “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime” should never be used in these United States. When we no longer say a man/woman is innocent until proven guilty, we have become a Banana Republic.
When journalist Matt Taibbi has an IRS agent show up at his house on the same day that he is testifying before the House Weaponization of Government Committee, we no longer live in a free society. I encourage all Americans to exercise their fundamental right to vote and going forward we should only have paper ballots so as to assure in as much as possible that our franchise as Americans is not stolen.
— Fr. Timothy Sauppé, Westville
