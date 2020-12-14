Appreciation to Danville leaders for supporting businesses
I write today to thank local leaders for their continued support of the Danville community, economy, and locally-owned business.
I thank you for supporting local business owners, our friends and neighbors, as they have navigated how to operate safely in a way that continues to provide valuable service to our community, much-needed employment to families, and long-term investment to Danville’s future.
Thank you for recognizing that your primary responsibility, as our community’s leaders, is to enforce only valid laws; and ultimately to ensure that Danville continues to honor, defend, and protect the Constitutions of the State of Illinois and of the United States. Thank you for not burdening Danville with the unnecessary expense of lawsuits to determine what is already well-settled and well-known: The emergency powers of the governor do not give him authority to legislate through executive order.
The Illinois Public Health Code provides specific conditions for the forced closing of any business; and it provides specific procedures of due process before a court order can be issued requiring the business to close. Fear-mongering aside, those conditions are not present, nor those procedures warranted, at this time — and, I say thankfully, our local health and safety officials know it.
The wisdom and process of local leaders give us all reason to be confident for the bright future of Danville. As the community continues to support each other by protecting the investment local business owners have poured into this city, we can move into that future, stronger, together.
Bethany Hager, Law Office of Bethany D. Hager, Danville
