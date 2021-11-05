The Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center is so grateful for the outpouring of support at our Open House on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Special thank you to our board of directors, Vermilion Advantage, for helping with the whole process and also attending, CACI chapter Executive Director Kim Mangiaracino and Statewide MDT Coordinator Mike Burns for attending and showing great support, and last but not least our MDT members.
Great thanks also to the friends, family, community leaders and community members for sharing in our special day. Thank you Steve Brandy at Neuhoff, Jennifer Bailey at the Commercial-News, and Rinda Maddox at Sidell Reporter for spreading the news of our Open House and to all of our friends who gave us good wishes and likes on our Facebook page.
Thank you so much.
Brooke Ferber, executive director, Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center, Danville
