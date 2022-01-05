Appreciation for bringing joy to kids
The Santas Anonymous Organization is sending hearts to all who helped make Christmas a little more memorable for some children in the Westville school district. Thank you. We couldn’t do it without you. Your generosity makes this event successful.
Whether you donated toys, money or your time and hard work, we are very thankful for you. We wish for you a healthy and Happy New Year.
Santa Anonymous, Danville
