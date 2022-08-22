This letter is directed to Nicole Van Hyfte and Ashton Greer:
On behalf of the Mount Olive Baptist Church and myself (Rev. Frank McCullough), we would like to thank you and show our appreciation for the article that was published in the Danville Commercial-News. The Three Kings of Peace also send their thanks.
We appreciate people in the community that realize the goals we are striving to reach within the community regarding our youth. The only way change is possible is to provide a safe haven and a place where they can change.
Thank you again. We wanted to give credit where credit is due. The article was great and accurate. God bless you both.
Rev. Frank McCullough, Mount Olive Baptist Church and Three Kings of Peace
