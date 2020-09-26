If you want to live in a kinder, greener, healthier world without factory farms, slaughterhouses, wet markets, and pandemics, then go vegan in honor of World Animal Day, Oct. 4. Many zoonotic, or animal-borne, diseases, including COVID-19, bird flu, and swine flu, exist largely because animals are crammed in filthy factory farms, wet markets, and slaughterhouses, all to satisfy our voracious appetite for animal flesh.
According to Animalkind, the popular new book by Ingrid Newkirk and Gene Stone, the average American eats a whopping 222 pounds of meat per year. Because Americans eat so much meat, nearly 10 billion cows, chickens, pigs, and other farmed animals are raised and killed every year in the United States alone.
These animals are made of flesh, bone, and blood, just as humans are. They feel pain and joy, form strong family ties, and have impressive cognitive abilities, individual personalities, and likes and dislikes. They’re a lot like us, only different. To learn more about these animals — and why we shouldn’t eat them — check out Animalkind or watch the virtual book tour on www.PETA.org.
— Heather Moore, PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Virginia
