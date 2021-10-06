An uplifting day for the city of Danville
It was wonderful to see Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and the Danville City Council declare Sept. 21, 2021, “7 Plaintiffs Day” (Albert Derrickson, Eugene Thompson, Roosevelt J. Davis, Bashir Ali, Frank Abram, Nate Cunningham Sr. and Wence H. Cunningham Jr.) in the City of Danville as four of the plaintiffs and family members were recognized at a special ceremony at the Tuesday, Sept. 21, council meeting.
Proclamations were read by Mayor Williams and Sen. Scott Bennett honoring the seven plaintiffs for filing a lawsuit on Jan. 14, 1987, against the City of Danville for violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. On Feb. 3, 1987, the seven plaintiffs and the city entered into a consent decree which ordered that Danville be governed by a council and mayor and be divided into seven wards which elect two aldermen per ward.
Mayor Williams’ proclamation stated that “the seven plaintiffs’ decision to fight for the rights of African-Americans and other minorities changed the trajectory of the City of Danville; and will forever be known as one the greatest acts of courage in the city’s history.”
Sen. Scott Bennett read a State of Illinois Senate Proclamation “recognizing these brave activists whose lawsuit prevailed to uphold the Voting Rights Act and democratize Danville City Government.”
Bennett said the seven men put their reputations and lives on the line. “These sons of Danville changed our history for the better,” he said.
The Danville 7 instigated “good trouble” that has enriched our community and has left an indelible legacy to keep striving to make our community better.
Jeanne Mulvaney, Danville
Evaluating political candidates tests our impulses
My dad cautioned me about impulse spending. “Sleep on it”, he’d say. If the shiny new widget held my attention until morning, then buy it. Such insight saved me a lot of money.
Decades later, I’ve learned how this thinking applies to other things — like voting.
Last year, when former N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo received rave reviews during his early handling of the Covid crisis, there were giddy whispers about a possible draft Cuomo movement. While I wasn’t convinced, I didn’t dismiss the idea totally. Former VP Joe Biden was struggling in the Democratic presidential primaries, and a younger, more forceful personality had some appeal. I slept on the idea, Cuomo’s sexual harassment story broke, and Dad’s theory proved accurate again.
Another of my fleeting hopes was that America would finally witness a civil, thoughtful campaign between two seasoned candidates. This would have required the Republicans to push Donald Trump aside in favor of someone more statesmanlike. Trump’s exit would then force both sides to address — yes, I’m serious — issues. Obviously, I have something to learn about wishful thinking.
Campaigns test our ability to evaluate candidates. Among Republicans, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the first African-American to serve in both chambers of Congress, might be worth watching, and N.Y. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turns 35 before election day 2024.
It will also be interesting to see if hopefuls like Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Ted Cruz, and others dutifully step aside in case Donald Trump runs again.
Good luck sleeping through that.
Jim Newton, Itasca
