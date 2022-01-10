I read the articles on the Jan. 6 event in Washington, and it was like reading a publicity spread for the left’s agenda. We watched the event on conservative news channels and while we were very disgusted at what happened, we could see people on the walls motioning for the people to come into the building. We were amazed that the police didn’t stop them. If they didn’t have the ability to stop it from happening, we felt it showed a very weak security system in Washington.
I do not have much confidence in the committee checking into the event because of the fake news we have seen ever since Jan. 6. The one person who was killed that day was not carrying a gun. In fact, no one in the whole event had a gun except for the police. That is strange if it really was an “insurrection.” I personally know people attended Jan. 6 just to show support for Donald Trump and because they love our country. We watched his speech on Fox and he certainly did not stir anyone up for an insurrection. Meanwhile ordinary people are being held as political prisoners in jails with no trials.
My feeling is we have let government intrude into every area of our lives, and if voting rules are taken from the states and put into the federal government’s hands, we may be too far gone to ever have any control over Washington. It is my prayer, and it will take a miracle, that America will not become totally socialist, and that 2022 will bring in a new breed of leaders who are not after power, but truly love this nation and the values that make it great.
Linda Jones, Rossville
