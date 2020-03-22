Editor:
I am 85 years old, and on Medicare as well as Medicaid. Calling to get appointments to see doctors, I get turned down, because I am on Medicare and Medicaid. I think this is how the government feels because of my age.
Something needs done for people in my situation. I am not feeling sorry for myself, but am speaking up for all senior citizens.
The nurses say the doctors have to take care of the people with serious conditions first. I feel my condition is very serious, because I have stage four cancer and am not in remission as the cancer is still spreading. I am on Medicaid and Medicare, and feel that this is why I am not being cared for as I should be.
People my age have worked hard all of their lives, as well as raising children, with no help from the government, and are now invisible, even though we are considered the “Greatest Generation.”
B.J. Johnson
Danville
