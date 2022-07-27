Here it goes again. A shooting at random during a 4th of July Celebration Parade ... and in Illinois. The governor immediately calling a press conference and “telling listeners to pray for these grieving families” ... How is it OK to pray after the tragedies, and not OK to pray before.
Another young man who had shown signs of needing help and some human kindness.
And why is it not OK to post the Ten Commandments?
Would not it be OK to be reminded that In God we Trust is on our coins, the Pledge says one nation under God?
Which one of the Commandments is not plain common sense and a guide how to be a law-abiding and loving citizen?
One God and no other, be respectful to God and not use foul language.
Keep the Sabbath, a day set apart.
Honor father and mother.
Do not kill one another.
Keep your body a temple of God — do not commit adultery.
Do not steal and take what is not yours (don’t steal a carton of cigarettes).
Do not say a lie toward your “neighbor.”
Do not be jealous or covet what others might have.
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Love your neighbor as yourself.
And be the best you can, so as not to short change your neighbor. There is a pro-life candidate for governor that says “What our country needs is repentance for our country to be healed.” Will this candidate be crucified or elected?
And by the way, the critical shortage of workers in all categories, closing pools because of no life guards, restaurants shortening hours because of help needed, help wanted Signs for truck drivers, pilots, nurses, construction, etc.
And the need to bring in immigrants to do the work.
And the governor campaigning on his fight for women’s rights over their own body disregarding the lives of the unborn. Maybe he wants votes from immigrants now rather than wait 18 years for the unborn.
Based on the latest state-level data (40 states reporting), approximately 908,000 abortions took place in the United States in 2020.
That’s up from approximately 887,000 abortions in 2019 and 872,000 abortions in 2018. Illinois: 2020 – 46,243, 2019 – 46,517, 2018 – 42,441 and with all the new and expanded facilities, what will be the numbers 2022, ‘23 and ‘24?
I am honored to belong to world-wide organization, Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, to work with men and women who, among other issues, are Pro Life.
We “educate, legislate and agitate” for what we believe. We know for what we stand and willfully share.
The WCTU headquarters in Evanston honors Frances E. Willard who founded WCTU in the late 1880s.
It is the house she lived in which is near the campus of Northwestern when she attended and she was a member of Alpha Phi.
She was the most well-known and respected woman in the world during her time.
The local WCTU has kindergarten and first-grade winners in a color contest “to be drug free” placed first in state and on for national competition.
Norma M. Taylor (Norma Mae Doty Taylor), Mattoon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.