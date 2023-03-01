ACLU presentation a must-hear for Danville
This Saturday, 3 p.m., at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Conference Center, Danville and Vermilion county residents will have a rare opportunity to hear Edwin Yohnka, Communications and Public Policy Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.
Mr. Yohnka will share his expertise on the topic of the Disparity in Traffic Stops, which is an issue of grave concern by members of the African American and Hispanic communities all across the nation.
Founded in 1926, the ACLU is the largest voluntary organization committed to the protection and defense of all persons’ constitutionally guaranteed rights. The ACLU advocates in areas of racial justice, religious liberty, the rights of children and people with disabilities. They also speak loudly for fairness of lesbian, gay, bisexual-transgender individuals, reproductive justice and police practice reform. While the three main functions of the ACLU are educating, lobbying and litigating, they speak for all of us and should be a must hear for anyone interested in the protection of civil liberties.
The event is free to the public and is being sponsored in part by the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.
Lloyd S. Randle, Danville
