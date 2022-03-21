This year, with abortion rights hanging in the balance and access significantly diminished in states around the country, it’s more important than ever that we celebrate the amazing doctors, nurses and staff members who provide abortion services.
We have already seen a radical abortion ban put into effect in Texas and copycat laws considered in states like Mississippi, Florida and Ohio. It looks like the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade this summer, which would likely result in abortion becoming illegal in 26 states.
But we know abortion is essential health care. Abortion access is important to me because I know I could not have cared for a baby or carried out a pregnancy when I was dealing with my mental health struggles. At that time, I could barely eat, sleep and get out of bed, and I could only focus on myself. If a person were to become pregnant and struggle with their mental health like me, they should have a choice to have a safe, legal abortion.
Eight in 10 Americans agree that abortion should remain legal. Recently, we observed National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers, and I want to thank abortion providers everywhere and make it known that appreciate the service they provide to those in need.
Ashley Durava, Mount Prospect
