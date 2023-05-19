Recently at a city hall meeting, many voices were heard for and against abortion. Though you disagreed, you all had one thing in common. You all were given the right to life.
Some want women to have the right to abortion any time for any reason. If that had been the law when your mother was pregnant with you, would she have aborted you?
Was her life ruined, dreams of a career gone? Was your life worth the sacrifices she made to give birth to you.
As you laid there a helpless baby she could not have known your future. A mother, father, teacher, nurse. lawyer, friend?
Ask her, would she have had you aborted?
Norma Dulin, Danville
