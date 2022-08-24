With respect to Kathleen Parker’s column in the Commercial News on July 26 headlined “The cruelty of no-exception abortion bans,” pro-life advocate Lila Rose of LiveAction said it well: “Children cannot consent to sex, and they cannot consent to abortion. Arranging an abortion for a 10-year-old rape survivor is both a crime against the unborn child and the 10-year-old. In this tragic, extreme situation, both children are victims and both deserve care.”
If you wish to understand the sense of pro-life “no exceptions” abortion bans, then visit the LiveAction website. Abortion should be unthinkable as well as illegal. Remember the golden rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Do not do abortion, even in the instance of rape and incest. Let something good happen by protecting life. Let live, even in this worst of tragedies. We are all “insentient” in dreamless sleep. We are not less human in the womb.
L. E. Smith, Danville
