With deep sadness and equally deep appreciation, I write this “goodbye” to Judy Turner who just passed away. Judy Turner taught many thousands of young people for over 50 years at Schlarman High School, Oakwood High School and Danville Area Community College in Dual Enrollment classes.
Our four daughters were taught by Judy while at Schlarman and I benefitted from her astute command of thought process and written words when I worked there and wrote articles for the annual newsletter The View from the Hill. That newsletter didn’t leave for the printer’s domain until after passing inspection, and sometimes correction(s), from Judy Turner. We were blessed to have her expertise to critique it to be the best it could be.
As I mentioned, Judy also taught for years at DACC for their Dual Enrollment classes for high school students. Several years ago she was recognized and honored for her efforts in that capacity. Beyond their high school years, I know Judy stayed in touch with former students who continued to reach out to her for advice on their writing assignments in college. Even before they entered college, she made herself available to help them in their scholarship and entrance essays. At Schlarman reunion times she often met for dinner with many former students to reconnect and reminisce, catching up on their lives and future hopes.
Friend Mary Wicoff recounts a trip during which she accompanied Judy and students. Judy also shared her love of musicals, theater, and travel with the young people. She took students on European tours, including a “theater tour” to London, where the teens acted out parts at the rebuilt Globe Theater and learned behind -the-scenes tricks. Such firsthand experiences made an impression on the students. For example, during a trip to Scotland, they visited a café where J.K. Rowling wrote the first of her “Harry Potter” novels. Judy had a knack for bringing classroom lessons to life for the teens — and relatable to their own lives.
Judy shared her vast expertise and talents of thinking, writing, and grammar rules, with many, including by reading essays for SAT tests for years. I am personally grateful that I had the pleasure of knowing Judy and counting her as a friend.
Thank you, Judy Turner, for touching so many of our lives so positively. Your memory lives on in us.
Jeanne M. Mulvaney, Danville
