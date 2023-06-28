My former Danville friend, Darrell Maxwell, informed me earlier this month about 11 unsuccessful attempts at an Illinois abortion clinic. I think that the clinic is called “Hope Center”, Located near the St. Louis metropolitan area. The most recent was for a 13-year-old, and thankfully the authorities contacted Barnes Hospital who agreed to come to the rescue. This is another reason why I feel as a Danville resident that I do not want to quietly acquiesce. True women’s health care is endowed by souls who monthly contribute to our local Women’s Care Clinic.
I also refuse to bow to the insanities of Pride month. I like how John Stonestreet defies the mainstream media’s promotion of Pride month. It openly blasphemes Jesus and mocks Christian symbolism. Sorry, but I am in no “critical theory mood.”
I like Professor Robert George’s idea from Princeton University who wrote in a recent email to Stonestreet, “I have declared June to be Fidelity Month — a month dedicated to the importance of fidelity to God, spouses and families, our country and our communities.”
The 2009 Manhattan Declaration outlines Christian conviction in all areas of life. Stonestreet stated in a recent Breakpoint podcast, “It only makes sense that Professor George would suggest Fidelity Month as a time of intentionally remembering of those allegiances (to marriage and religious liberties) so often scorned in a culture like ours. ‘Pride’ for example asks us to prioritize desire and autonomy over allegiance to God, children, each other and ultimately to reality itself.”
If you are interested for more information to live like a Christian in this confusing cultural moment, go to breakpoint.org. If not, that’s OK, but my free advice is to seriously embrace fidelity, being faithful.
Keith D. Bouslog, Danville
