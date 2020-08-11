Over 45 years ago young people were being forced into battle against what the government deemed a national threat. They were being told it was their patriotic duty to stop an enemy before it spread over here.
The so-called threat was thousands of miles away and was defending its own territory. And they did, and now we do business with them
The several years of fighting tragically claimed the lives of 58,000 young Americans and millions of Vietnamese.
Now, a real threat has actually invaded, killing people and destroying their freedoms. Sadly, there are those who ignore this fact.
Why do some, especially young people, find it difficult to stand back and wear a mask? This may be our best defense at the moment.
Today, no one is being forced into battle. We are just being told to stand back, cover our face and slow the invasion.
Will it take forcing some to realize this?
Someone stuck on a ventilator might feel betrayed or like a victim of irresponsible manslaughter.
Those avoiding the news, hearing only what they want to hear instead of what they need to know, perhaps should wake up to reality.
Impatience, selfishness, ignorance, laziness and even stupidity may be our worst obstacle in defeating this virus any time soon.
What freedom was it that young people were forced to fight for some 45 years back? Was it freedom to risk other people’s lives? Has this become a constitutional right?
Shameful, if it is.
Barney L Hance, Danville
