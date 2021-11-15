A plea for protection from loose and dangerous dogs
Let’s discuss Vermilion County Animal Control.
Danville city limits has seen an ever-increasing strain on Vermilion County Animal Control resources. Sadly, this means many neighborhoods and families like ours continue to battle and fear loose dangerous/aggressive/vicious dogs trespassing onto out private property because repeatedly irresponsible owners continue to not safely secure their dogs.
How many videos does Mayor Williams need to receive? How many calls to 911 must be made? How many videos must both Vermilion County and Danville city boards receive before stronger, better and safer regulations are put in place?
If I can stop just one other person forced to live through our experiences by being a voice for stronger penalties and enforcement of our Danville city leash laws I will.
Mayor Williams I plead with you to do the right thing. I urge you as a mayor for all residents — not just a few — to please find a way forward to work together and help not only our family and loved pets to no longer have fear of loose dangerous/vicious/aggressive dogs trespassing on our property.
Does it take for them to go across the street to the high school showing this behavior to someone’s child? Is my family and our private property not important enough to Mayor Williams and our pleas to stop this ongoing harassment by unsecured dogs?
Please be our family’s mayor also. Thank you.
Karen Smith, Danville
D118 board members should be recalled for their performance
I’ve been quite vocal about our Danville 118 school district board and our superintendent. I have not minced any words when it comes to how our school district is currently rated nor have I misspoken about how the school system has been demoted under the leadership of our current superintendent.
I have been honest about how it is expected that at least 65% of our students will fail the state assessment at the end of the year and that information comes from one of the current assistant superintendents. We currently have two assistant superintendents, which we’ve never had before.
We are now dealing with a settlement of unsubstantiated claims from 2018 in which we have extended the superintendent’s contract plus added unprecedented provisions for the financial security beyond the limits of the contract. I am confused as to how two duly elected officials could resign and two people could be appointed to the board without the citizens approval but I know that it has happened now twice under the current administration.
This is just me speaking, but my tax dollars are paying for this lawsuit settlement and my tax dollars are paying for the raise and the extended contract of a person who I feel should not be employed by us. I feel each school board individual should be recalled as they have not put our children or the best interests of our community at the forefront. This is about facts and nothing else.
Harsha Gurujal, Danville
