A fantastic 150th celebration in Bismarck
One hundred fifty years is something to celebrate, and the community of Bismarck did it in a big way a few weeks ago. A huge thank you to the Bismarck Men’s Club, who spearheaded the celebration, and to the many organizations and individuals who made it happen.
Festivities were kicked off with an ice cream social on Thursday evening, at the Bismarck Henning Elementary school, hosted by the Newell Township Historical Society. Saturday started with a very informative presentation telling about the Myersville Community and the beginning of Bismarck, by a member of the Historical Society at the Northside Church of Christ, where memorabilia and yearbooks from the local schools were displayed, along with photos from past Bismarck Fairs, and other community events. Also displayed were a uniform and artifacts from the Civil War.
The parade at 2 p.m. was led by the Grand Marshall, who was honored as the oldest resident of Bismarck at the ice cream social on Thursday, and Bismarck’s mayor. Several organizations had made floats, and along with Bismarck’s Fire trucks, antique cars, tractors, walking groups, and a Shriner’s group, it was a fun parade.
The Newell Township Museum was open for visitors, and at Lion’s Park, which had been updated and cleaned by volunteers recently, there were activities for children, food trucks, craft booths, other vendors, a car show, and entertainment on the stage.
The evening ended with a fantastic fireworks display at the high school, bringing the celebration to an end. It took a lot of planning, organizing and hard work to do all this, but the people of Bismarck came together and made it happen. So again, thank you.
Betty J.Hall, Bismarck
Recognize kids who are doing good things
I have requested our hometown newspaper to please recognize Schlarman Academy’s eighth-grade boys IESA State Track and Field accomplishments.
My request is simple. Please take the time out of your busy schedule to recognize kids when they accomplish great things. It does not matter what school or what town they are from.
In a time where we are consumed with so much violence, give your subscribers something to smile and cheer about.
I will be the mouthpiece for the following Danville Schlarman Academy student/athletes who competed in the Junior High Boys and Girls IESA State Track and Field Meet May 13-14 in East Peoria Illinois.
Eighth Grade Boys 1A State Champions were:
• Jerrius Atkinson, 100 meters 1st; 400 meters 1st; 110 hurdles first; long jump second.
• Linco’n Cravens, Shot Put first.
• In the 4x200 relay, the team placed fourth and consisted of Doyle Carter, Charles Medlin, Amir Beasley and Lincoln Cravens.
• Noah Fowler placed fifth in the seventh-grade boys high jump.
• Vivian Ludwig placed twelfth in the eighth-grade girls long jump.
Smart people are at the top for a reason. Kids are important. Kids need to know and hear it.
Congratulations, Schlarman Academy.
Congratulations, public and private schools as well.
You are important.
Wesley Brown, Danville
