I went to Danville High School and later to the University of Illinois with one of the area’s most unrecognized celebrities, Irving Azoff. Mr. Azoff was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. He is known as one of the most respected and influential managers of music talent of all time. His first clients, while he was at Illinois, was REO Speedwagon.
Upon graduation, he left for California where he became the manager of several other international music acts, including the Eagles for 40-plus years. He even branched out into movies, becoming the producer of my era films like Urban Cowboy and Fast Times at Ridgemont High, among others.
Would Mr. Azoff remember me after 50-plus years? Danville High had over 2,000 students back then. Probably not.
However, on Friday, June 25, the ultimate Eagles tribute band, 7 Bridges, will bring the music of Don Henley and Glenn Frey to Hoopeston. They usually play to sold-out, much-larger concert halls, but want to assist in the continuing refurbishing of the grand old Lorraine Theater in Hoopeston. I wonder how many Danville High or Illinois alums might want to join me in our own personal tribute to Mr. Azoff locally?
Hank Shaffer, Hoopeston
