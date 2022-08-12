When FBI agents searched Donald Trump’s home in Florida, they sent the former president and his faithful followers into a frenzy.
Trump attacked the search as part of the plan to persecute him. His supporters joined the chorus, berating the search as part of the ongoing campaign to destroy the blameless former president.
The response seemed disproportionate to the act.
For one thing, the FBI didn’t come looking for evidence in the many criminal investigations focusing on Trump. The agents instead apparently searched for classified documents that the former president took with him when he left the White House.
Those documents aren’t Trump’s property.
They are the nation’s because they most often deal with issues important to national security.
And it is the Justice Department’s responsibility to make sure that they remain both secure and classified.
Trump’s habits of destroying important documents and, among other things, revealing classified information to foreign leaders during unsecured cell phone conversations did not reassure federal officials that he took such matters seriously.
That’s what seems to have happened at Mar-a-Lago.
But surface appearances often are deceiving with Trump.
The man generally howls the loudest when he feels the most endangered.
His howls have a purpose. They serve to shape the narrative for his followers before the facts have a chance to do so.
To this day, the former president and his amen chorus in conservative circles insist that the investigation and report led by Robert Mueller found nothing and “vindicated” Trump.
They clearly have not read Mueller’s report.
Or they’re lying.
What Mueller said, in admittedly dense language, was that there was evidence of collusion with Russia in the 2016 election. Only a Justice Department policy forbidding the indictment of a sitting president prevented him from taking the matter further.
Part of the reason Trump may have fulminated so loudly about the search on his Florida home was to distract attention from a New York state investigation in his business dealings. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sought to have Trump answer questions about those dealings.
Trump has resisted giving a deposition with everything at his disposal, but the courts ruled that he had to submit to James’ questioning.
When he was a candidate for president in 2016, Trump spoke at a rally in Iowa.
“You see, the mob takes the Fifth,” Trump said then. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
Just after he stoked his base into a fire of outrage over the FBI search in Florida, guess what the former president said about the investigation in New York?
“Under the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,” Trump said in a statement.
In other words, he took the Fifth.
Just like the mob guys do.
His furious response to the FBI search may have been a stratagem to keep his followers from noticing that, by his own standard, Trump was acknowledging wrongdoing in the New York civil case.
“If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
If Trump’s outrage was an attempt to distract his followers’ attention, he need not have bothered. They have demonstrated, over and over again, that their idol worship knows no bounds.
They will forgive every offense of his — and seek out someone else to blame.
They did so again with this news, demanding to know why no one is investigating current President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
In fact, the Justice Department is investigating Hunter Biden.
So far, neither Biden has invoked the Fifth Amendment in that investigation or called it a “witch hunt.”
But then, they may not feel as though they have anything to hide.
