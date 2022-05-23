He’s at it again.
Former President Donald Trump wants to cheat in another election — this time one that, in theory anyway, doesn’t even involve him.
The race in question is the U.S. Senate Republican primary in Pennsylvania. The contest is as tight as they come.
The candidate Trump endorsed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has a hair-breadth’s lead over another Republican, David McCormick. Just a few more than a thousand votes out of more than 1.3 million cast separate the two candidates, with ballots still being counted.
McCormick has compiled a distinguished record in the military, in business and as a member of the Treasury Department during President George W. Bush’s administration.
Oz made his reputation as a TV talk show host. He’s also a retired physician whose views on medicine have been criticized and even attacked by just about every reputable medical journal around.
Not surprisingly, Oz found his way into the Trump circle. Holding widely and substantially discredited beliefs is perhaps the surest path to securing the warmth of a Trumpian embrace.
The tight results in the Oz-McCormick race in a sane world would result in a recount and other scrupulous efforts to determine what the will of the electorate was.
But not in Trump world.
The former president urged Oz just to declare victory before all the ballots were counted and move on.
It’s a familiar tactic for Trump.
That’s what he tried to do in 2020.
Well, that’s not quite true. In 2020, Trump did his best to continue the vote-counting (and vote-manufacturing) in states where he was behind while demanding that the results be frozen in any place where he had a temporary lead.
Two years later, he’s still whining because he didn’t get his way.
The fact that a septuagenarian, even a world-famous one, still engages in sub-adolescent pity parties normally would be of little interest.
Except for one thing.
Somehow, even though there’s never been a shred of evidence to support any of his contentions that the 2020 election was rigged against him, he’s managed to convince millions of Americans to believe a blatant and obvious falsehood. Since November of 2020, surveys consistently have shown that 35% of the American public — almost all of them Republicans — believe Trump was robbed.
At least two things are curious about this.
The first is that nowhere in this attack on the 2020 election results is there evident any desire to see what the voters truly wanted. Instead, the efforts are all about achieving a result that the former president couldn’t achieve at the ballot box — allowing him to maintain power.
People who don’t care about the will of the people in a self-governing society can call themselves many things. “Patriot” is not among those things.
Similarly, efforts to deny the will of the people do many things for and to America. Making this country great isn’t among them.
The other thing that’s curious is that they think this argument entitles them to a return to power and authority.
In 2020, Donald Trump was the head of the executive branch of the U.S. government. As such, one of his duties was to make sure that the election was fair.
Yet it is Trump’s contention that he was so blindly, stupidly and inattentively incompetent while performing this duty that he allowed — to use the invective Trump and his acolytes rely upon — a senile old fool who never left his basement named Joe Biden to steal the thing right out from under him.
Mind you, this wasn’t a Republican problem.
In all the races around the country in which Republicans racked up victories, the votes — according to Trump and his GOP amen corner — were counted correctly.
But it was only Donald Trump who was dumb enough to let a doddering drooler steal an election from him.
Trump thinks the fact that he couldn’t do his job is an argument to give it back to him.
And millions of Americans agree with him.
There’s a saying often attributed to Abraham Lincoln:
“You can fool all of the people some of the time. You can fool some of the people all of the time. But you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”
Thanks to Donald Trump, we now know how many people can be fooled all of the time.
About 35% percent of them.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
