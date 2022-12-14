The saga of the newly independent U.S. senator from Arizona Kyrsten Sinema is open to as many interpretations as there are souls to observe it.
Partisan Democrats and ideological progressives see her as a turncoat, an elected official who betrayed the people who sent her to Washington. Her decision to leave the Democratic Party, at least in name, arouses them to wrath.
Other, more seasoned — some might say, “cynical” — observers view her as an opportunist, an operator who foresaw that she was likely to lose a primary in two years and made a move that will preserve some of her viability and marketability as a lobbyist once she leaves office.
Still others consider her decision to abandon the party that elevated her first to the U.S. House of Representatives and then the Senate while also renouncing the Republican Party to be a bold declaration of principle. These folks say she is speaking for the millions of Americans who no longer feel at home in either political party.
Then there is a last group that contends she is little more than a confused ditz, a lost soul who wanders around with neither a plan nor an end game in mind until she finds herself trapped in a snare of her own making from which she cannot extricate herself.
It’s possible that all these interpretations are true, at least in part.
One of the most frustrating things about politics and public discourse these days is the tremendous pressure to reduce all human actions and decisions to the simplest terms. It is as if even the most complicated questions can be considered in binary terms.
Is it this or is it that?
Is he a Republican or a Democrat?
A conservative or a liberal?
In this case, for various reasons that depend largely upon one’s point of view, the temptation is strong to cast Sinema’s decision to stop being a Democrat in a frame of reference that fits best with that point of view.
The reality, though, is that human beings aren’t simple or binary creatures. Our motivations often are obscure, even to ourselves, when they are not just complex and multifaceted.
And sometimes they are contradictory.
Very few of us are entirely conservative or liberal. Nor are most of us entirely comfortable with every position taken by a particular political party, even the one for which we have an affinity.
The nature of elections, though, forces us to pick one candidate from one party over another. That means we must buy the whole package, including those parts with which we might disagree or about which we might be unsure.
Often, we must make choices about which things we value most and sacrifice other things about which we still care, just not quite as much.
These are not abstract considerations.
Part of the reason Republicans have taken poundings in America’s suburbs in the last three election cycles is that many citizens in those communities were forced to make tough choices. They liked the GOP’s devotion to lower tax rates but disliked the party’s hostility to reproductive rights and personal autonomy.
Forced by elections to decide, many of them opted in favor of making their own basic and intimate life choices, realizing that doing so might cost them a few more dollars.
Similarly, at least one reason Democrats have struggled to gain support in rural, working-class America for at least a decade is that many Americans in those areas feel they must choose between, say, preserving their right to own a gun and programs that might benefit them economically. Like their fellow citizens in their suburbs, they were forced to prioritize what they cared about.
And it hasn’t always been the pocketbook issue that carried the day.
The fact is that, as individuals, we are a potluck stew of bubbling impulses, desires and fears. As a populace and a country, that stew contains still more spices and heat.
Kyrsten Sinema herself may not know precisely why, after being a Democrat for the bulk of her adult life, she felt a need to leave the party.
Perhaps it was fear of losing a primary.
Maybe it was opportunism.
Possibly it was a stand on principle.
Or maybe, like so many of the rest of us, she’s just trying to find her way through a troubled and turbulent time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.