Sometimes, what isn’t said speaks louder than what is said.
When the news broke that a grand jury in New York City was going to indict former President Donald Trump on 30 or more as yet unspecified criminal counts, the reaction was swift and vehement — particularly from Trump’s fellow Republicans.
Indicative of the GOP response was the statement from the junior U.S. senator from Indiana, Mike Braun, one of Trump’s more sycophantic followers:
“Our justice system is being abused as a political weapon to go after former President Trump and affect an election. This indictment is clearly a politically-motivated prosecution by a DA who ignores murders and carjackings but will contort the law to attack his political enemy.”
That theme that the judicial process was being “weaponized” was echoed — almost as if it were a planned talking point — by Republican after Republican. U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, leaned on it, as did U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and others eager to curry favor with the former president.
Even those Republicans who in recent weeks have dared to criticize Trump — such as his former vice president, Mike Pence, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — contended it was wrong to indict a former president and that the indictment had to be politically motivated.
Weaponized.
Several things were curious about this response.
Perhaps the least of them is the irony involved.
Having defenders of Donald Trump — the president who turned the U.S. attorney general and the entire U.S. Justice Department into his personal legal defense team and who tried to extort a nation, Ukraine, about to be invaded into manufacturing dirt on a political opponent in exchange for already appropriated aid — of weaponizing any government process is rich indeed.
As the punch line to the old joke goes: Dr. Freud, your slip is showing.
The other thing that is odd about the GOP reaction is even more obvious.
None of Donald Trump’s defenders — even the most vocal ones — bothers to make an argument that the former president is innocent.
They don’t even try to contend that Trump never would break his marriage vows by sleeping with a porn star, lie about it and then try to cover up both the dalliance and the lie by paying off the porn star.
Maybe that’s because the only five people in the free world who think the former president isn’t capable of such actions have been in a comatose state for the last 30 years.
Instead of arguing that Trump will be vindicated by the presentation of evidence — the presentation of evidence is what a criminal trial is all about — they instead argue that presidents should be spared such indignities.
To their line of thinking, Trump should be immune from prosecution even though he no longer is president and, for that matter, the actions for which he will be indicted in New York took place before he became president.
Once he made it to the White House, the GOP deep thinkers assert, he got a lifetime get-out-of-jail-for-free card.
In short, Donald Trump — along with every other U.S. president — is above the law.
I’m tempted to say that this sort of reasoning evokes the ancient notion of the divine right of kings — the belief that a monarch can do no wrong — and thus contradicts one of the fundamental premises of the American Revolution, but that’s not precisely accurate.
Such thinking goes back even further.
It contradicts even the Magna Carta, which was signed more than 800 years ago in 1215.
That’s right.
To show their support for Donald Trump, Republicans are summoning up discredited thinking from the early 13th century.
They’re doing it because of the things they can’t say.
They cannot say with any conviction that the former president is innocent — that he never would cheat on his wife or lie about it. They cannot say Donald Trump has a reverence for the law and never would break it.
Because they cannot say these things, they must utter nonsense about “weaponization” of the law because a district attorney and a grand jury have decided that law must apply to everyone or it applies to no one.
They must try to put the judicial process on trial — and not Donald Trump.
All this says something about the former president and his allies.
None of it is good.
