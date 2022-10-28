The talk now is of a “red wave.”
Increasingly, political professionals project that Republican candidates will come close to sweeping the board on election day.
The polls show the same thing. Nate Silver’s website FiveThirtyEight.com, which features perhaps the most sophisticated polling models around, says that Democrats’ chances of holding onto the U.S. Senate have declined steadily in recent weeks while the odds that Republicans will gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives have increased dramatically.
Silver’s models suggest that Democrats’ chances of retaining the Senate have slipped from a high of roughly 80% to about 54%--a precipitous decline. The same models also show Republicans as having an 82% chance of capturing the House, a steady climb.
The pros say the GOP has turned the tide with a couple of winning messages. Republican candidates have pounded Democrats steadily on the issues of inflation and crime. This two-fisted approach has allowed the GOP to reclaim the initiative this campaign season.
There may be truth to that.
People are worried about rising costs. It is frustrating to be working hard and feel like you have less and less to show for it.
Crime also is an understandable concern. We all want to feel secure—and to feel that our families and other loved ones are safe.
It is not surprising that these would be effective campaign themes.
What is surprising is that it took this long for Republicans to find them.
Put simply, this campaign cycle should have been a red wave from the beginning. It never should have been close.
Historically, midterm elections—the ones that do not feature a presidential race—favor the party out of power. Generally, any party that controls the presidency and Congress can count on losing seats in the off-year campaigns.
There are many possible reasons for this.
Most, though, boil down to something similar.
That is that we Americans are a wary, distrustful lot. We don’t like giving too much power to any one person or party.
As soon as we do, we look for ways to clip and curtail that authority. That’s why we so often have been comfortable with divided government—with having Congress in one party’s hands while the presidency is in the other’s.
For all these reasons, this should have been a big year for Republicans from the outset.
So, why did this wave take so long to develop?
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, might have provided part of the answer when he made a disparaging remark about the “quality” of many GOP Senate candidates. McConnell’s comment was taken—accurately—as a dig at former President Donald Trump’s choices in many Republican Senate primaries.
But McConnell had a valid point.
In Pennsylvania, the Trump-anointed candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is struggling to come from behind against a Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke and still struggles to regain his equilibrium.
In Georgia, Trump’s pick, football star Herschel Walker, has spent more time defending himself against credible charges that he terrorized his ex-wife and son, abandoned out-of-wedlock children and paid for an ex-lover’s abortion even though he says he’s a pro-life absolutist than he has speaking to any other question or issue.
And, in Ohio, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance—another Trump choice—has turned what should have been a coronation into a nailbiter. There’s a real chance that Democrat Tim Ryan will win on Nov. 8, a prospect that seemed unimaginable just weeks ago.
The problem isn’t just that Trump selected peculiarly vulnerable candidates—although he did do that—it’s also that he insisted on driving other people out of the party.
Winning in politics always has been a question of addition, not subtraction. Trump’s insistence that every Republican everywhere must agree with him on everything all the time has served to shrink rather than grow the party. He’s actually chased away votes.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, is an example. She voted with Trump 93% of the time.
A skilled leader would have figured out a way to use those vast points of agreement to effect a reconciliation.
Instead, Trump drove her and everyone who agrees with her out of the party. Even if she doesn’t command vast support, in some states a percent or two will make the difference.
That’s why this wave was long in coming and won’t hit with the force it otherwise might have.
