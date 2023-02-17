Mike Pence’s determination to resist a subpoena to testify about the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency raises an important question.
Why are so many former members of the Trump administration so eager to discuss their time in that White House in print with their books and so reluctant to do so under oath?
Is it that they expect to get paid for their stories?
Or is it that they’re afraid to speak when their tales can be fact-checked by follow-up questions — and punished, with perjury charges, if they aren’t the truth?
Doubtless, there is an element of political calculation to the former vice president’s refusal to honor the subpoena from Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Pence has been planning to run for president ever since he was conceived. That desire has animated every career decision he has made, from taking a job — governor of Indiana — for which he was ill-suited to serving as vice president to a man whose character he likely finds repugnant.
At every step of the way, Pence has been willing to do whatever it took to move one step closer to the prize he covets.
Now, as he faces what likely will be his only opportunity to seek the presidency, he is trying to map a way around the huge obstacle in his path.
That obstacle, of course, is Trump. The former president has forgotten the servile loyalty Pence showed through much of the time they spent in the White House, the countless times the vice president abased himself to do Trump’s bidding.
Instead, Trump focuses both his attention and his ire on Pence’s refusal to violate his oath of office and the U.S. Constitution to help Trump illegally hold onto the presidency.
That refusal was, by far, Pence’s finest moment as a public servant.
But it also was the most costly to him politically.
Any Republican aspirant for the White House needs at least some of Trump’s fervid base to support him or her if he or she hopes to claim the GOP nomination. Trump’s supporters, though, see Pence’s decision to follow the law and certify the 2020 presidential election as a betrayal.
They detest him for it.
This has prompted Pence to attempt a complicated dance. He does his best to take credit for the things the Trump White House did that conservative Republicans like — tax cuts for the wealthy, packing the U.S. Supreme Court — while distancing himself from the chaos and corruption that dominated that troubled administration.
The fullest performance of this intricate dance so far can be seen — or read — in the memoir Pence published late last year, a tedious tome in which the former vice president resembles a beagle attempting to straddle the Grand Canyon. His legs just can’t reach that far.
Nonetheless, he keeps trying to span the gap.
Thus, his refusal to honor the subpoena. His legal argument is interesting in the way that speculative science fiction is interesting.
He’s contending that, because the vice president serves as president of the Senate, he should be protected from having to testify by the “speech and debate” clause in the U.S. Constitution, which shields members of the legislative branch from certain kinds of investigation and prosecution.
This would seem to run counter to the Trump legal team’s assertion that members of his administration are protected by executive privilege and to separation-of-powers considerations. In effect, Pence will argue that he was a member of both the executive and legislative branches of government, which would make him a rare, rare creature.
His contention is wrong-headed on both legal and political grounds.
Neither executive privilege nor the speech-and-debate clause exists to prevent public officials from disclosing illegal activity. That’s what the Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination does, which is why Trump and his children have invoked it when their backs really are against the wall.
And, politically, Pence should realize that the only chance he has of persuading Donald Trump’s supporters to vote for him is to convince them that what the former president did was the true betrayal.
Will that be easy?
Of course not.
Genuine leadership rarely is.
Pence, by the way, titled his memoir “So Help Me God.”
Those are the words people of faith often utter when they take an oath — of office or to testify, under penalties of perjury, in court.
Mike Pence would do well to remember those words now.
