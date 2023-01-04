Well, now we know why former President Donald Trump fought so hard to prevent the release of his tax returns.
It’s because he was embarrassed.
The tax returns demonstrate that the former president’s endless, nonstop, hyperbolic boasting about his business and financial prowess is, to use one of his favorite terms, fake news.
Trump revealed as much when he complained that making his tax returns public — which every president since Richard Nixon has done — was part of a vicious conspiracy perpetrated by Democrats just to get him. He added that the released returns revealed nothing other than that he had been spectacularly successful.
In fact, they showed the opposite.
Thanks to the release of the former president’s tax returns, we now know that from 2015 to 2020, Trump’s major business interest, DJT Holdings LLC, lost more than $300 million. During that time, about the only thing that seemed to make money for Trump was the sale of a property he had inherited from his father, Fred Trump.
This tracks with revelations from the former president’s niece, Mary L. Trump. She opened the first window into the onetime commander-in-chief’s business dealings by giving The New York Times tax documents that showed that the self-proclaimed business genius once lost more than $1 billion in a single year.
Mary Trump’s take on her famous uncle is that he always has been an inept businessman, a huckster whose only demonstrated skill is proclaiming his own prowess. In her book about the former president, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” Mary Trump documents how her grandfather Fred Trump — who was a successful and ruthless businessman — consistently propped up and supported his son Donald through one debacle after another, allowing the former president to fail ever upward.
Donald Trump loves to present himself as an entrepreneur with a Midas touch, a man for whom winning — “there will be so much winning that you’ll get tired of it,” he assured campaign rallygoers when he ran for president—was a way of life.
In truth, he was a trust-fund baby who needed his father to keep saving his bacon, even from beyond the grave.
This is not an insignificant point.
The heart of Donald Trump’s message to his followers—the very essence of his political appeal—was that he wanted to turn them into winners just like him.
He has done that.
Since he assumed leadership of the Republican Party, the GOP has seized defeat from the jaws of victory repeatedly. When Republicans were in power and the economy — in theory, anyway — was booming, Trump led them to defeat. When Democrats were in power and the economy — again, in theory — was faltering, Trump still led Republicans to defeat.
Perhaps one reason Republicans have grown tired of “so much winning” is that Trump-style victories seem to bear a remarkable resemblance to soul-crushing losses.
But partisan concerns are not the most important consideration here.
Millions of working-class Americans turned to Donald Trump because they wanted — no, they needed — someone to be their champion.
But Trump treated them the way he does everyone else. He used them — as a means of propping up the fantasy that he wasn’t the screw-up son of a potent father, the incompetent scion who needed daddy to bail him out, again and again and again.
The pity here isn’t that Donald Trump has the business acumen of a turnip.
No, it is that the people who trusted him to advance their cause and concerns still suffer. Is there any material way, six years after they turned to Trump for leadership, that the lives of working-class Americans are better because of anything their chieftain has done?
There were other unsurprising revelations in Trump’s tax returns.
Even though he vowed when he ran for president that he had ended his business dealings in foreign countries, he didn’t. He also lied about the audit that supposedly prevented him from voluntarily releasing his returns as previous presidents had done.
But the former president didn’t bother concocting fairy-tale explanations for those fabrications.
No, his focus was on trying to convince everyone, once again, that he was a business wizard.
It embarrasses him to have people know that the only way he seems to be able to make money is to have his father give it to him.
But then, that is embarrassing, isn’t it?
