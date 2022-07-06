By now, the only Americans who don’t realize that former President Donald Trump is and should be in a lot of trouble are the folks who gulp the Kool-Aid while wearing their tinfoil hats.
Each hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 6 Select Committee has been a disaster for Trump. Every new revelation has fallen with a sledgehammer’s force.
That’s because the committee members have been everything the former president is not — disciplined, methodical, judicious and fair.
They have refrained from indulging in antics common to such hearings. There have been no self-congratulatory or self-justifying speeches disguised as questions. There has been no badgering of witnesses. Nor have there been attempts to restate what a witness has just said in ways that are prejudicial or distort the witness’s testimony.
No, the members of the committee have been satisfied to let the evidence speak for itself.
That is why it has been so damning.
Trump and his deluded base still try to insist that the hearings are nothing but, you guessed it, “a witch hunt.” (Once the former president latches onto a phrase he can’t stop repeating it slavishly.)
Their protests, though, are persuasive only to the dwindling numbers of his hardcore supporters, the ones who would insist their idol was blameless even if he ran his golf cart over a paraplegic on a stretcher. (It was the paraplegic’s fault for just lying there, they’d insist.)
Part of the reason is that Trump’s arguments don’t sound convincing to fair-minded Americans is that the most devastating testimony has come from Republicans and members of the Trump administration.
Perhaps the most damaging came from Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
Trump and his cheerleaders have tried to dismiss Hutchinson’s testimony as politically motivated.
That’s a hard argument to sell.
Hutchinson is a staunch conservative, a true believer. She interned for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana — both of whom lean so far to the right that they are always in danger of falling over — before she arrived at the Trump White House.
Her testimony was neither vindictive nor regretful in tone. She simply recounted what she had seen, heard and experienced.
Her accounts of Trump’s lack of emotional control gained the most attention. It’s hard not to hear tales of the former president throwing food against a White House wall, staining it with ketchup, and wrestling with Secret Service agents to try to gain control of the SUV they were driving in without shuddering at the thought that a man with so little maturity and restraint had access to the nuclear launch codes.
As compelling as those vignettes were, they weren’t the ones that did the most harm.
What Hutchinson confirmed during her time talking with the committee is that Trump, his aides, his allies and more than a handful of members of Congress encouraged the mob to attack the Capitol in hopes of overturning the 2020 presidential election. Worse, they did so even though they had been warned by their own lawyers that what they were doing was criminal.
Yet, they did it anyway.
Still worse, Trump abandoned his constitutional duty to provide for the security of the nation and its institutions. Hutchinson testified, in convincing detail, that the commander-in-chief ignored or brushed aside requests, pleadings and demands that he send help to the beleaguered Capitol. She reported that he even said former Vice President Mike Pence deserved to be hanged for refusing to break the law and illegally certify Trump’s fraudulent “election.”
If former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone confirms the bulk of Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump knowingly committed illegal acts — and Cipollone now has been subpoenaed to testify — then the former president’s legal peril moves from serious to extreme.
Perhaps that is why even previously devout Trump supporters now have begun to distance themselves from the former president. The arch-conservative Washington Examiner, for example, just published an editorial saying Trump never should be entrusted with power again.
The folks who love the taste of the Kool-Aid and the feel of the tinfoil hats on their heads still love Donald Trump and think he can do no wrong.
Everyone else, though?
Well, that’s a different story altogether.
