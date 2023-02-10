Right after he finished his 2023 State of the Union address, President Joe Biden should have declared that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, and other alt-right members of Congress had made in-kind contributions to Biden’s as yet unannounced reelection campaign.
Biden’s goal going into the speech was to present himself as the reasonable voice in the room, the oasis of sanity in an American political culture that seems to discover new depths of madness on a daily basis. The president wanted to make Greene, Boebert and other members of the House GOP’s delusion caucus the face of the Republican Party because he knows that will help him and other Democrats in the suburbs and other battleground areas.
Savvier Republicans understood this.
That’s why House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, warned his caucus going into the address not to heckle or boo Biden while he spoke. That’s just what the president wants, the speaker told his members.
So, what did Greene, Boebert and comrades do during the hour-and-12-minute speech?
They booed.
And they heckled.
They booed when the president spoke about the timeless value of democracy.
They booed when he talked about providing low-cost insulin to Americans whose lives depend upon it.
They booed when he said 12 million American jobs have been created on his watch.
If Biden had mentioned Mom and apple pie, they doubtless would have booed then, too.
The Greene-Boebert contingent was so clueless that they even marched right into a rhetorical trap the president set for them.
Biden said some Republican members of Congress had proposed ending Social Security and Medicare. Greene, Boebert and others rose to the bait and began shouting at the president.
Biden didn’t bother to disguise his satisfaction as he sprang the trap.
Smiling, he said his office would be glad to provide a copy of the Republican proposal to anyone who asked for it. Then, smiling even wider, he said he was glad to see that the Republican reaction meant that Social Security and Medicare were off the table during budget negotiations.
At that moment, up on the stage seated behind the president’s left shoulder, McCarthy looked as if he had been forced to swallow rancid eggs. The speaker already had a weak hand to play in budget negotiations with the White House and Senate Democrats. Biden’s political snare — aided by the Pavlovian obliviousness of the Greene-Boebert cohort — made that hand even weaker.
Perhaps that’s why McCarthy seemed like he was having a root canal without anesthesia during Biden’s speech. At times, the speaker tried to shush the members of his caucus when they booed and heckled the president. At times, he stared straight ahead as if he were trying to numb himself to the experience.
And, at times, McCarthy looked as if he wished there were a trapdoor beneath his chair that would open and transport him somewhere — anywhere — but in the House chamber while Biden spoke.
Afterward, the immediate reaction to the president’s address labeled Biden’s performance the best of his life. Political analysts said the president had done a superb job of presenting himself as the defender of the middle class, the advocate for bipartisanship, the guardian of democracy and, of course, the adult in the room.
It was a good night for the president.
About the only thing that could have made it any better for Biden would have been having beleaguered U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-New York, challenge the president to a lie-detector contest.
The truth, though, is that while Biden’s performance during the speech was solid, it wasn’t great. He still struggled with his stutter and other disfluencies at times and stomped on his own applause lines throughout the address.
But then, the president didn’t have to be perfect as long as Greene, Boebert and other alt-right yappers were there to help him through the rough spots. Their short-sighted mean spiritedness made Biden’s task much, much easier.
With enemies as clueless as that crew, Joe Biden doesn’t need all that many friends.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism in Franklin, Ind., and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The views expressed are those of the author only and should not be attributed to Franklin College.
