Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 18F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 18F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.