HILLSBORO, Ind. - Barbara Jeanette Felty Moyer, 82, of Hillsboro, succumbed to the ravages of COVID-19 at 10:57 a.m. on 19 December 2020 at Franciscan East Healthcare Facility in Lafayette, Indiana, where she had been a patient since 9 December 2020. Born 22 March 1938 in Mishawaka, Indiana,…