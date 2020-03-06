Bravo to YouTube for announcing a ban on misleading political content from its site. It’s a tall order for a platform on which people upload 500 hours of video per minute, but a necessary one, as political saboteurs spread misinformation aimed at confusing voters about candidates, issues and even voting dates.
Critics who worry that even well-intentioned self-policing could end up interfering with legitimate political debate aren’t wrong. But the solution isn’t the hands-off approach being taken by, say, Facebook, which invites continued election meddling by both foreign and domestic sources.
Today’s social media giants are unlike any players in public discourse in the past. YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Google and the rest provide valuable services in allowing direct communication between Americans and in disseminating information quickly.
Unfortunately, they also give a platform to hucksters, liars and fraudsters who can too easily spread their lies under the guise of legitimate “news.”
That open access, combined with all the technology at everyone’s fingertips today, is how some propagandists were recently able to distribute a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that had been doctored to make her appear to slur her words.
Facebook created a furor by announcing that, though there’s no question the doctored video is misleading, such a lie doesn’t violate the platform’s community standards.
Facebook deserved the outrage it weathered for that decision. YouTube has specified that its new policy would remove that kind of fraud, which is as it should be.
Twitter has taken a different approach still, saying it will ban political ads altogether, even accurate ones, yet won’t generally interfere with direct postings from politicians themselves — even those who, like President Donald Trump, regularly lie in their feeds and violate Twitter regulations. It’s hard to see that as anything other than a worst-of-both-worlds policy.
If this all sounds like it’s being made up as they go along, that’s because it is. This highway is new enough that the rules of the road simply haven’t yet been established. But YouTube’s approach, in theory at least, sounds refreshingly straightforward: Nix lying or misleading videos and leave the factually correct ones alone.
There will still be complications — for example, how to handle climate-change deniers or the anti-vaccination movement. Both spread misinformation, but their adherents generally believe it to be true. To them, YouTube’s insistence on fact will inevitably look like the suppression of it.
Those and issues like them are ultimately the real challenges that will face YouTube’s internal fact-checkers. It’s not just that bad actors try to game their platform to spread lies. It’s that, in defiance of the old adage, too many corners of the political world today insist that they actually do have the right to their own facts. Changing that will take more than a social-media policy announcement.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Sunday
