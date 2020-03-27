An emergency room doctor in New York City got thrust into an international spotlight this week when former President Barack Obama responded to what he had posted on Twitter. The doctor’s theme: a day in the ER.
Identified on social media as Dr. Craig Spencer, the NYC physician in a burst of tweets documented a typical day under the COVID-19 pandemic. It begins with a pot of coffee and a “cacophony of coughing” when he steps in the hospital.
“You take (the) signout sheet from the previous team, but nearly every patient is the same, young & old: Cough, shortness of breath, fever. They are really worried about one patient. Very short of breath, on the maximum amount of oxygen we can give, but still breathing fast.
“You immediately assess this patient. It’s clear what this is, and what needs to happen. You have a long and honest discussion with the patient and family over the phone. It’s best to put her on life support now, before things get much worse.”
For the rest of the day, the doctor’s pager pings him. If he has time for lunch, he heads to the hospital cafeteria and wolfs down food, feeling vulnerable without a face mask even for a few minutes. After his shift, he cleans with bleach every item he brought to the hospital, including his wallet, badge and coffee cup. He goes home to his wife and toddler, leaves his belongings outside the door and heads straight to the shower.
“You might hear people saying it isn’t real. It is. You might hear people saying it isn’t bad. It is. You might hear people saying it can’t take you down. It can. I survived Ebola. I fear #COVID-19. Do your part. Stay home. Stay safe. And every day I’ll come to work for you,” the doctor tweeted.
Health care workers around the world are putting their own health at risk to protect ours. In Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus first blossomed — a city that announced it will lift its months-long lockdown on April 8 — at least 1,300 health care workers became infected. More than 40,000 health care professionals were brought in to treat patients; they were kept away from their family members and outfitted with elaborate protective gear, according to The New Yorker.
Doctors in Chicago already are reporting an uptick in hospital care for patients showing signs of the virus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in daily press briefings has released a running list of needed supplies, including masks and ventilators. Hotels and at least one closed hospital in Blue Island are being explored as possible housing for patient overflow. A recruitment effort to bring retired medical professionals back to work, temporarily, has drawn interest from about 200 applicants, according to Pritzker. …
So far, Illinois is reporting 1,865 known cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths. Yes, the mortality rate so far is relatively low. But that doesn’t make caring for healing victims any easier. Medical workers are exhausted. …
But are people across metropolitan Chicago still not listening?
As one registered nurse told us: “We became nurses knowing things like this can happen. ... What we are finding most frustrating is not having the equipment to do it properly and safely for ourselves. We also have families and want to keep them safe.” The most frustrating aspect of the pandemic, she said, is “seeing people out running around not taking it serious, then showing up in the ER wanting the highest care." …
Virtual exercise classes and workouts to get you through the coronavirus quarantine »
To serve public health (and to avoid those tickets), run alone. Bike alone. Get serious about social distancing and following the regulations already in place. …
Violating the stay-at-home order could even result in arrest, the police department said.
This week, New York City hospitals are nearing capacity, according to press reports. More than 15,500 people have become infected and 192 have died. Dr. Spencer, whose tweets caught Obama’s attention, still will be expected in the ER this week for his regular shift, taking care of sick patients, taking care of himself, and hoping he keeps his family safe. Across the country, doctors, nurses and hospital staff members are leaving their homes and pulling on scrubs.
The ill patients they are treating likely were infected a week ago or more, experts say. “The numbers will undoubtedly skyrocket overnight, as they have every night the past few days,” Spencer tweeted this week. “More will come to the ER. More will be stat notifications. More will be put on a ventilator.”
This isn’t a drill. It’s real life. The illness is hitting all age groups and in Illinois, cropping up in at least 35 counties so far.
Grateful to health care workers? Want to offer a sincere thanks? Then stay home.
Chicago Tribune, Thursday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.