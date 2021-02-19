In a career about-face, President Joe Biden vowed in the 2020 campaign to end the federal death penalty, as well as provide incentives for capital punishment states to abolish their death-penalty statutes.
Biden, who took office Jan. 20, is off to a slow and unconvincing start. Up to now, his much-touted criminal justice reforms have been all talk, as former President Donald Trump charged in the second presidential debate back in October.
Still, if Biden acts immediately and decisively, he can effectively scrap the federal death penalty, and lead a just and prudent campaign to end capital punishment in the nation’s 28 death-penalty states, including Pennsylvania.
The time is right to abolish this costly, ineffective, and barbaric practice. It has made the United States a moral outlier among nations, especially U.S. allies. Increasingly, the United Nations and other agencies have made the death penalty an international human rights barometer that isolates the United States.
National public support for the death penalty is the lowest in 50 years, with 60 percent of Americans preferring mandatory life sentences to executions. U.S. Supreme Court justices have gradually narrowed how courts can apply capital sentences. Among other things, they have outlawed executing prisoners with intellectual disabilities and those who committed their crimes as children.
In addition, local, state, and federal prosecutors, mindful of numerous DNA exonerations since 1990, are trying fewer capital cases, partly to avoid executing innocent people.
None of that stopped the Trump Administration in July from lifting the moratorium on federal executions and overseeing the executions of 13 death-row prisoners during the next six months. The first federal executions in 17 years revived a dormant public debate on capital punishment.
Partly because of that appalling execution spree, Biden’s supporters urged the new president to sign executive actions on his first day in office, renewing a moratorium on federal executions, and commuting the death sentences of 50 federal prisoners to mandatory life.
Biden also plans to work with Congress to abolish the federal death penalty statute, preventing future presidents from resuming executions. He also wants to use financial incentives and the president’s bully pulpit to persuade states with capital punishment to scrap their death penalty statutes.
It’s an ambitious agenda but, so far, Biden has failed to act, even though he can suspend federal executions, literally, with a stroke of the pen.
He signed more than 50 executive actions in the early days of his administration, including imposing a mask mandate on federal property and reversing Trump’s travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries. None of those actions, however, related to the death penalty.
The 28 capital punishment states hold 2,500 death row prisoners, including 150 in Pennsylvania. Without cleaning up the death penalty statute in his own backyard, however, Biden can hardly lean on states to abolish theirs.
Persuading states to abolish death penalty laws should be an easy sell. Capital punishment exacts tens of millions of dollars annually in extra legal expenses for longer trials, additional lawyers and expert witnesses, and lengthier appeals.
No evidence supports, or even suggests, capital punishment deters violence or decreases murders. In fact, murder rates are higher in death penalty states. Moreover, with DNA technology, the possibility of conviction errors is no longer debatable. And unlike life sentences, executions are not reversible.
