E. John Wipfler III, MD, is an attending emergency department physician at OSF HealthCare, clinical professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, served in the U.S. Armed Forces, is a certified firearms safety instructor and co-author of the book, “Keeping Your Family Safe – The Responsibilities of Firearm Ownership.” He and his wife, Diane, a certified NRA firearms instructor and Illinois State Police certified concealed carry instructor, have taught multiple firearms safety classes together.