Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.