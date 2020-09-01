Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.