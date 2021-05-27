Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.