Cayuga, Ind. - Anna L. LeClaire, 91, of Cayuga, passed away at 8:02 a.m. EST Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 20, 1930 in Cayuga, the daughter of the late Karl F. and Opal A. (Hartman) Belser, Sr.. She married Dale Eugene LeClaire on October 23, 1949, in Cayuga. H…