Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 33F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 16F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.