Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Freezing rain this morning...changing to a wintry mix and becoming windy in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 3F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.