The sum of $7 million is clearly enough money to pay for most anything, but it’s only enough to provide a quick fix for the flooding problems along the Kankakee River.
That’s why government officials, including State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, are poised to take an important second step now that Joyce has played a key role in helping the region claim $7 million in state construction funds through the Rebuild Illinois program to address the river issue.
Once the $7 million arrives, it could be used almost immediately to dredge the river and remove some of the tons of sand that have accumulated in it over time. The sediment chokes the river and reduces the amount of water it can hold, and the situation is a prime factor behind the historic flooding the area has endured in recent years.
To remove as much sand as $7 million allows would curb the problem for a short while, but as Joyce and others surmise, the sediment would return relatively soon if no further steps are taken.
So, Joyce would rather use the $7 million to help attract federal grants to accumulate enough money to formulate a long-term solution. With additional funds, purchasing equipment to remove sand on more than a one-time basis is a possibility, as is the formation of an organization to operate a long-term river maintenance program.
This approach is smart and well thought out. The river has long been the region’s most valuable natural resource, and it should remain that way for future generations. A stopgap solution won’t secure a better future for the river. This idea proposed by Joyce presents the strong possibility.
- Kankakee Daily Journal, June 4, 2020
False Facebook posts fan flames of fear
Facebook is a more catchy moniker, but there’s times you wonder why the behemoth of a social media platform is not called Fan the Flames of Fear Book.
Such an occasion came last Sunday, when protesters made their way through Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee to express their dismay over the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man from Minneapolis who died in police custody the previous week.
As the word spread that a few hundred protesters were moving through these towns, so did unsubstantiated Facebook posts claiming incidents of vandalism and potential violence. According to one post, a group of masked people were trying to gain entry into the closed local mall. In another, windows were being broken at area businesses.
The posts caused enough clamor that local law enforcement was compelled to urge residents to clear the streets and stay at home until the unrest eased. Only a short time later, it was determined the marchers were peaceful and the reports unfounded. The stay at home advice was lifted.
In many ways, Facebook and similar social media outlets fit our modern, instantaneous culture like a glove. You can share “information’’ obtained within a matter of moments without bothering to confirm or fact check it to any degree.
For the most part, there’s no real recourse to police these irresponsible posts. It’s up to the user to show restraint. So we appeal to all involved to do so.
Just because you hear or read something doesn’t make it true. Just because you can share most anything you read and hear doesn’t make it the right thing to do.
Fortunately, the bogus information didn’t stir panic and escalate the situation on Sunday. But if the erroneous posts surface again should a similar situation occur, we might not be so lucky.
- Kankakee Daily Journal, June 3, 2020
